Uganda: Tororo Demotes Three Head Teachers, Sacks 8 Teachers

Education authorities in Tororo District have demoted three head teachers and dismissed eight teachers from government-aided primary schools.

The District Education Officer, Mr Albert Odoi, said the directive takes effect as the first term of 2020 opens.

While presenting a paper on urgent issues that the district requires to address during an induction workshop for newly appointed members of school management committees of government-aided primary schools in Tororo Town on Thursday, Mr Odoi said the affected head teachers and teachers had failed to perform their duties.

"We realised that the affected head teachers need serious mentorship and these can be remedied by deploying them under an experienced person and we have demoted them to classroom teachers," he said.

The affected head teachers are from Aukot, Osire and Utro primary schools.

Mr Odoi said the teachers dismissed had absconded from duty but continued to secretly earn salary while others were discovered to be habitual absentees and drunkards. The teachers affected are from Buyemba (3), Senda (2), and one each from Orabo, Kasipodo, and Magode primary schools.

Mr Odoi said the decision was taken after a series of reminders, especially to the head teachers, who had failed to change. He said the directorate could not transfer them to head any other school.

He urged members of the school management committees to ensure the decision is enforced.

"We know that we have shortage of teachers but we cannot compromised the quality of education by allowing non-performers in any of our schools," he said.

Available statistics at the Tororo District show that the directorate of education has a shortage of 111 teachers, with another 34 teachers set to retire this year.

Recently, the Tororo chief administrative officer, Mr Dunstan Balaba, said they had plans to recruit more teachers but the district has not instituted a new District Service Commission after the tenure of some of the members had expired.