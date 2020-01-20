Nigeria: E-Governance - Govt to Partner Galaxy Backbone On Data Protection

As part of measures to fully transit Nigeria into e-governance, the Federal Government has said it would strengthen its partners with the nation's Information and Communications Technology service provider, Galaxy Backbone Limited to compile and protect the nation's data.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, said this in Abuja while receiving the newly appointed Managing Director of the Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Muhammad Bello Abubakar, who visited him in his office.

According to the SGF, it had become necessary for the country to have a place where data is stored and protected.

He said that when the country's entire governance mechanism is fully transited into e-governance, lots of human contact and paper elements will be edged out and that this was also needful, as corruption has been largely induced due to too much human contact.

He said that Galaxy Backbone which is wholly owned by the Federal Government, will champion the whole process of transiting into e-governance.

On his part, the MD of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Abubakar, while appreciating President Buhari for appointing him, stressed the need to harness the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that before the establishment of Galaxy Backbone, the MDAs were operating in silos, with most of their data hosted from outside the country at great cost and wrong security wise.