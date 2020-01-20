Nigeria: Imo Guber - PDP Protest Supreme Court's Verdict Ousting Ihedioha

19 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state on Sunday rally round the streets of Owerri, the state capital protesting the Supreme Court's judgement which ousted Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

The protesters, dressed in black attires, said they were not happy with the Supreme Court's ruling which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

They marched, with placards, from the Okigwe road which housed the state secretariat of PDP to the front of Imo Government House and later converged back to the secretariat.

Some of the inscriptions on their playcards read: "We are not happy," "Return Ihedioha," "This is an injustice to us and we will not accept this," "You must do the right thing," and "Imo people are not happy," among others.

