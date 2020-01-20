South Africa: The Beloftebos Wedding Venue, Heterosexism and Colonial Christianity

opinion

What happened at the Beloftebos wedding venue in the Western Cape isn't just a same-sex couple issue; it's a symptom of the ethical disorientation that colonial Christianity spun South Africa into, and I don't think we'll transform or heal the country, or get buy-in on its Constitution, until we come to terms with how that Christianity became and remains part of its DNA.

Beloftebos began functioning as a wedding venue in 2005 when, according to the write-up on its website, two people made a commitment to each other before God to "go where the other goes" and to "stay where the other stays". These words are almost identical to those in Ruth 1:16 where two women take an oath to bind their destinies together, yet the Western Cape business refused to host the ceremony of Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes because they, too, are two women and the establishment follows Christian principles.

Nothing undermines South Africa's Constitution more than the selectiveness with which some of us interpret and apply our holy texts. Consider Galatians 3:28.

"There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus." The...