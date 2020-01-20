Ghana: Siemens Partners Ghana

20 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Siemens has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Ghana to address the country's energy and infrastructure challenges, while contributing to the government's growth and development agenda of creating high quality jobs and enhancing the vocational skills of Ghana's youth.

The MoU was signed by Siemens and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in the presence of President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President and Global Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work collaboratively to upgrade and extend Ghana's transmission infrastructure, improve the country's grid capacity and stability, enable and expand a stable power export to neighbouring countries in the West African Power Pool.

"Access to electricity is an imperative need for the people and business and, thus, for economic success of any economy.

"As Ghana has significantly invested into generation capacity, there is now an urgent need to build a reliable, affordable and sustainable electrical network for the country and its people.

"With our proven and unique end-to-end electrification solutions, our expertise and reliability, Siemens can be a technology partner and help the country achieve its objectives," the President and CEO of Siemens said.

The President of the Republic of Ghana had set out to achieve an ambitious strategy to transform the country, both socially and economically, driving its progress to becoming a sustainably industrialised county. The government is currently delivering on the promises made in their 2016 election manifesto. These goals include the issuing of National ID Cards, the reduction of electricity prices, reviving Ghana's railways and reversing the trend of declining economic growth.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Energy
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.