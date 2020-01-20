Ghana: Siemens Partners Ghana

Siemens has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Ghana to address the country's energy and infrastructure challenges, while contributing to the government's growth and development agenda of creating high quality jobs and enhancing the vocational skills of Ghana's youth.

The MoU was signed by Siemens and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in the presence of President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President and Global Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work collaboratively to upgrade and extend Ghana's transmission infrastructure, improve the country's grid capacity and stability, enable and expand a stable power export to neighbouring countries in the West African Power Pool.

"Access to electricity is an imperative need for the people and business and, thus, for economic success of any economy.

"As Ghana has significantly invested into generation capacity, there is now an urgent need to build a reliable, affordable and sustainable electrical network for the country and its people.

"With our proven and unique end-to-end electrification solutions, our expertise and reliability, Siemens can be a technology partner and help the country achieve its objectives," the President and CEO of Siemens said.

The President of the Republic of Ghana had set out to achieve an ambitious strategy to transform the country, both socially and economically, driving its progress to becoming a sustainably industrialised county. The government is currently delivering on the promises made in their 2016 election manifesto. These goals include the issuing of National ID Cards, the reduction of electricity prices, reviving Ghana's railways and reversing the trend of declining economic growth.