South Africa: The Last Train to Cape Town?

19 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By J Brooks Spector

A train trip to Cape Town that takes nearly two days, and the unexpected cancellation of a return leg to Johannesburg, forces a broader contemplation of the continuing decline of public services in South Africa.

About a year-and-a-half ago, I wrote enthusiastically about taking the Shosholoza Meyl Premier Classe (they use that final "e") through-train from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

As a long-time enthusiast, I had ridden on trains whenever I could, wherever I found myself, whether it was on state-of-the-art Shinkansen "bullet trains" in Japan or express trains across the island of Java or down the Malay Peninsula where the railroads used coaches probably first placed into use just after World War II. Those trips could have the feel of something out of a Somerset Maugham, Evelyn Waugh or even a late Joseph Conrad story.

Here in South Africa, many years before, I had taken the old Trans Karoo express train from Johannesburg to Cape Town. While the personal treasury could not stretch to cover the fare for the Blue Train for a family of four, the Trans Karoo seemed like a plausible and much more affordable alternative. And so it was.

They actually were still using their reliable...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.