Rwanda: Swimming Body on Risk of FINA Ban After Failing to Hold Elections

18 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

The national swimming federation could potentially face a ban - or other penalties - following the failure to hold elections last month.

After former president Samuel Kinimba stepped down early December, an interim committee and electoral commission were set up to organise elections for a new executive committee that would start their four-year mandate in 2020.

The ad hoc committee is led by Clement Muhire.

According to FINA Rule C 8.2.8, "Elections must be held every four (4) years. FINA shall be notified of the dates."

Speaking to Saturday Sport on Thursday, an inside source that preferred not to be named revealed that the reason why elections were not held as initially planned - last month - is because no candidate has applied for the president position."

"And, they have not informed the international swimming body (FINA) why elections were not held, an issue that is likely to prompt FINA to act. Failure to put in place a new committee will also affect the 2020 local season, and representation in international competitions."

In a separate interview, Muhire said that his team is doing 'everything possible' to hold the elections soon, but he declined to disclose reasons why they did not meet the December deadline.

Asked about the aspiring candidates - especially for president, he also said that the full list of applicants would be released after at least every position has one contender vying for it.

Kinimba served as president of the local swimming governing body for eight years having taken over the position in 2012.

Besides the presidency, various other positions are also up for grabs in the upcoming elections including vice president, general secretary, treasure, and three advisory board positions.

