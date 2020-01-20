Rwanda: Gisagara Volleyball - Kwizera Hails Players After Reg Win

Pierre Maréchal Kwizera has hailed his Gisagara players after fighting back to beat champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the national volleyball league on Saturday.

The two-time champions edged REG in a five-set (3-2) thriller at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

"We refused to give up, and that fighting spirit pulled us through," said Kwizera, who was a REG player last season before retiring from competitive volleyball.

After the two sides were level 2-2 after four sets, Gisagara - powered by brothers Flavien Ndamukunda and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu - clinched the decisive fifth set 15-5 against a visibly exhausted REG side.

But, even with the win, Gisagara are fourth with 8 points, four behind leaders REG. Former champions APR and UTB are second and third, respectively, at 9 points.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas