Rwanda: Gisagara Volleyball - Kwizera Hails Players After Reg Win

20 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Pierre Maréchal Kwizera has hailed his Gisagara players after fighting back to beat champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the national volleyball league on Saturday.

The two-time champions edged REG in a five-set (3-2) thriller at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

"We refused to give up, and that fighting spirit pulled us through," said Kwizera, who was a REG player last season before retiring from competitive volleyball.

After the two sides were level 2-2 after four sets, Gisagara - powered by brothers Flavien Ndamukunda and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu - clinched the decisive fifth set 15-5 against a visibly exhausted REG side.

But, even with the win, Gisagara are fourth with 8 points, four behind leaders REG. Former champions APR and UTB are second and third, respectively, at 9 points.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.