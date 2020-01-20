South Africa: 'You Will Give Respect to My Womanhood,' Says ANCYL Member Allegedly Barred From Lekgotla Over Knee-High Dress

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says she will not be bullied after she was allegedly barred from entering the ANC NEC lekgotla on Sunday because her dress was too short.

In a Facebook post, Mkhize said she was stopped at the door by a staffer from the secretary-general's office who told her: "Old people are complaining about such a dress code."

Donning the traditional ANC yellow and green, Mkhize posted a picture of herself in a knee-high dress.

She said another woman in the Presidency was then called to explain why she could not wear it.

"I am not going to shrink to make men or anyone comfortable".

The woman allegedly told her people would "complain and they'll shout at me for allowing you in with this dress".

But Mkhize remained undeterred.

"I am not going to shrink to make men or anyone comfortable. I am not going to be bullied by anyone regardless of the office they come from."

"I'm a woman and you'll give respect to my womanhood and my name."

Mkhize said while state-owned enterprises were in crisis, "all you care about is a damn dress code".

"I'll participate here even if I'm wearing underwear only. We won't be silenced."

She was allowed in a few hours later.

"I'm inside the lekgotla guys and we are about to break for commissions! Silawulwa u Harry Gwala," Mkhize said in a follow-up post.

