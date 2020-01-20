Rwanda: Youth Urged on Patriotism as New Books Are Launched

Young Rwandans have been encouraged to carry their Rwandan and African identity with pride and be active in the fight for the full independence of the continent.

The call was made during the launch of two books, 'New Rwanda from Hell to Heaven' and 'Africanism' by Rwandan author, Patricia Bamurangirwa.

Bamurangirwa, 70, is an accomplished author who has written five books in a span of seven years.

In the book 'Africanism', the author delves into the more serious aspects of migrating from Africa to Britain and other Western countries and challenges some of them face.

The book serves to educate readers about the cultural and societal issues currently facing Africa - from the responsibilities that have been facing Africa for years, to the corruption and violence.

It encourages every young person to be proud of their heritage, background and ethnicity, as well as the country within which they currently live.

This is a book about patriotism, passion and pride, according to the author.

In 'New Rwanda from Hell to Heaven', Bamurangirwa recounts the Rwanda's history, examining how the country chose hope over hate and grew from the ashes of genocide to become a global role model.

She explores how Rwandans embarked on a journey full of sacrifices and patriotism to build their present and their future.

"I wrote this book to appreciate all the survivors of the Genocide, as well and the RPF soldiers who ended the Genocide that was hell, and gave us a new heaven," she said.

"Our story is not what it used to be and I am confident in what our young African people believe in and what they can do. The youth should strive to develop and build their continent because the superpowers that they run to also started from nothing. Time is coming when you will be fully independent, proud to carry your natural beauty and African names," she added.

Edouard Bamporiki, the State Minister for Youth and Culture, who graced the launch of the books at Kigali Public Library, encouraged the youth to read more about Rwanda's history, learn from and write more books in honor of the past generation.

"Learn from the book 'New Rwanda', knowing in mind that when we got our 'heaven', we should not forget the 'hell' we came from honouring our parents and soldiers that fought for our freedom.

"We have been told severally that what is not written in books is not the truth but then also not everything that has been written is the truth.

"There is a lot of truth that our elders have, don't hold back the need to write more books and pass on the truth to the future generation," he said.