Tanzania: PM Condemns Discrimination

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa arrived here for a three-day working tour of Zanzibar on Friday, with a strong warning against public employees bent on discriminating citizens on their tribes, religions or races. He issued firm instructions to public servants to serve wananchi unconditionally.

The premier said Zanzibaris were eager to have their social and economic problems adequately addressed, insisting on government employees to get down to the people to implement the pledges that the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) made during the 2015 general elec tions.

Mr Majaliwa directed all civil servants as well as district and regional leaders to always receive wananchi and listen to their problems, condemning an unbecoming habit by some officers to disregard needy citizens visiting their offices.

"There will be no mercy for any irresponsible public servant, keep on working hard for the inter est of our people," Premier Majaliwa ordered soon after receiving a regional briefing by Unguja South Regional Commissioner (RC) Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud.

He asked RC Mahmoud to act tough against dishonest government employees violating the public service rules and regulations.

Mr Majaliwa proposed stern disciplinary measures, including dismissal, against underperforming employees.

Speaking at the launch of Kizimkazi dispensary, the premier asked wananchi not to embrace deceitful government officers but report them to authorities for appropriate measures to be taken against them.

At Kizimkazi, the prime minister launched the dispensary, inspected the progress on construction of Bwejuu secondary school's science laboratory and inspected social projects and modern agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, Urban West RC Hassan Khatib Hassan and other government and CCM leaders received the premier at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

From the airport, the prime minister visited and held talks with the Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi in his Vuga office.

At the South Unguja RC office, the premier signed the visitors' book and received a brief report on the region.

RC Mahmoud, in his briefing, assured that the region was calm, insisting that residents and visitors have been conducting their daily activities, peacefully.

He said the region has been implementing various strategies to amplify social services, including health and education as well as other key infrastructure.

The RC said the region has reinforced agriculture, with many residents engaged in farming activities for production of produce for family consumption and sale.

He cited Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), which he described as highly instrumental in rescuing many households from abject poverty