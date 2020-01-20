Somalia: Car Bomb Targets Turkish Engineers Outside Mogadishu

20 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Abdulaziz Osman

At least three people were killed and more than 20 others,  including Turkish nationals, were wounded when a car bomb targeting foreign nationals exploded Saturday in the town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers outside of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two Somali officials confirmed the causalities to local media.
According to Turkish news Agency Anadolu, the Turkish health minister said at least six Turkish nationals were injured in the attack, two of whom sustained serious injuries.
The news agency said  staffers of a Turkish construction firm were injured in the explosion.
Afgoye residents say they heard a huge blast in the area followed by gunfire.
Turkish engineers are working on road construction project. Two Turkish nationals, a foremen and a construction worker, were among more than 80 killed in late December in a bomb attack on a checkpoint near Mogadishu.

Saturday’s attack came hours after the Somali army said it had repelled several attacks carried out by al-Shabab militants in Qoryooley and Afgoye town overnight. Qoryooley is about 70 km south of Mogadishu.
Al-Shabab claimed it had killed four African Union troops and overrun a military base in Afgoye town, but a Somali official said only one Somali soldier was killed in Afgoye attack.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.