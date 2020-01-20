Uganda: Makerere, Stallions in Dead Rubber

There is nothing bar three points to fight for as Makerere University play Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in their final game of the extended 2019 Uganda Baati League season.

Both sides have their fate sealed as fourth and third respectively behind the 60-point leaders Wananchi and Weatherhead, who face off for the title tomorrow.

Makerere have had a good first league season and have currently amassed 26 points - four more than fifth placed Rockets and 14 more than the bottom-placed City Lions, who opted out of the last two rounds.

The youngest club in the league has scored 47 goals - more than Rockets, Historicals and Simba but have been subjected to heavy defeats too and have conceded 78 goals thus far.

More than anything, the aim today will be not to surpass the 83-mark that Rockets has suffered in their 24 games.

Going by the past meetings between the sides, this is not an off-the-cards possibility.

KHC, who are the best of the rest in the league, have scored five goals in each of their last three league meetings against Makerere; KHC won 5-3 in the first round and then recorded 5-1 wins in the second and third iterations.

KHC, however, will be more disappointed by how the league has come to a close for them. For four seasons now, they have failed to break into the top two places - let alone win the league.

Despite holding both Weatherhead and Wananchi to two draws each this season, KHC self-destructed by dropping five points against Simba and two against Rockets.

They currently sit closer to the lower sides - with just 14 and 18 points separating them from Makerere and Rockets respectively - than the top sides that are 20 points ahead.

However, if they win today and tomorrow's title decider produces a winner, the Stallions will be 17 points off the second and fourth placed them.

That will particularly sum up their season: way ahead of the lower sides but also so far off the top sides.

2019 UGANDA BAATI LEAGUE

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

M: Makerere vs. KHC Stallions, 4pm

SUNDAY

W: Wananchi vs. Weatherhead

