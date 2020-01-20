Lesotho: LDF Ladies to Sign 10 Players

WOMEN Super League (WSL) defending champions-Lesotho Defence Force are hoping to sign at least 10 players during the January transfer window period to bolster their depleted team.

LDF was forced to bring in several new faces into the team after losing 15 players to the ongoing army recruitment exercise.

The 15 players are 'Maseriti Mohlolo, Phuzile Molefe, Khakano Ntsatsi, Bokang Matabane, Lerato Kh'eme, Palesa Mpeta, 'Maqabane Mokhothu, Mpho Jane, Puleng Moeketsi, 'Mabulara Mosoeu, 'Mamasoabi Monese, Mosele Peter, Kholu Lebakeng, Ntšabeng Pelea and Sebolelo Mweza.

The team was left with only five registered players and eventually held trials last month.

The team's head coach Lehloenya Nkhasi revealed that apart from the 10 new players to be signed, he has already promoted three players from the side's development structures.

The promoted players are a 14-year-old midfielder Nkalimeng Mosese, striker Zoliwe Mzene (17-year-old) and midfielder Rethabile Namanyane (13).

"There are also five players that we failed to sign in the last transfer season and these were also part of the December trials," Nkhasi said.

"We are thus looking forward to signing them but it will be based on how they have fared. They are still under assessment along with the other players who have passed the trials.

"Some of the players we are about to sign are from other Women Super League clubs but I cannot reveal the names now as we are still in talks with their clubs. I will give the names next week," Nkhasi said.

LDF made history last season winning the league without conceding a single goal thereby winning all their league matches. This season they have only lost one game and won eight.

LDF were close to end the first round without a loss but Sky Battalion broke their lengthy unbeaten run edging them 1-0 in their last game.

Ironically, the loss was in the side's first game since the departure of the 15 players who are undergoing army training.

LDF finished the first round sitting on top of the log standings with 24 points, two points clear of second placed Kick4Life.

Asked whether or not he was still confident of defending his title, Nkhasi said they woiuld try their best.

"It is not easy but I am working hard to get the players ready as early as possible. We will try all we can but we will have to wait to see what will happen."

This weekend, LDF and Berea Ladies will be in eSwatini to compete at the eSwatini Inter- Club tournament.

Nkhasi said they would use the tournament to test the players that they are assessing.