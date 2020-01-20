Seychelles: Soft Coral Around 2 Seychelles Islands Suffered Less Than Feared in 2015-17 Warming, Study Finds

20 January 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Robust fish populations and a thriving marine ecosystem around two of Seychelles' islands could help the bleached coral reefs there, a new study found.

The changes in the type and condition of coral cover on the shallow reefs around D'Arros Island and St Joseph Atoll were documented in a study starting after the global bleaching episode in 2015 and just after raised sea temperatures subsided in 2017.

The Save Our Seas Foundation said in a communique on Monday that the conclusions were reported in a publication titled 'Post-bleaching mortality of a remote coral reef community in Seychelles, western Indian Ocean.' The publication which was written by Emily Gadoutsis, a student at the University of York, with support of the Foundation was published in the Western Indian Ocean Journal of Marine Science.

The study has helped to show that keeping fish populations stable and well-managed and limiting human disturbance around D'Arros Island and St Joseph Atoll will go a long way towards helping these coral reefs to recover.

Gadoutsis showed that nearly 50 percent of the hard corals around D'Arros Island and St Joseph Atoll were bleached in 2016, when sea temperatures rose around the world. Many coral reefs, including more than 70 per cent of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, were devastated in this global event.

While the loss of hard corals around the two islands was extremely distressing, Gadoutsis found something surprising about this remarkable region of the Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"Soft corals survived, and while many hard corals were lost, the nature of the sea floor's cover didn't completely change. In fact, some of the sites surveyed showed little mortality of corals of any kind. And deeper reefs, experiencing slightly cooler temperatures and covered in the kind of corals that are more resilient to temperature fluctuations, lost less hard coral cover to bleaching," reported Gadoutsis.

Clare Daly, a co-author of the paper, said that once data from the whole survey region were analysed "we could see that there was actually potential for recovery in this area and that the results were different from what had happened elsewhere. That was motivating; the kind of impetus one needs to carry on with research. It's hopeful."

Coral bleaching is a phenomenon directly linked to the changing climate, the result of rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Reef-building corals in the tropics are colonial animals that are very sensitive to changing temperatures.

D'Arros Island and St Joseph Atoll, situated in the most remote reaches of the Amirantes region, have been relatively protected from overfishing, pollution, poor water quality and coastal development. These are all stressors that would otherwise reduce the resilience of the coral reefs.

The newly appointed chief executive of the Save Our Seas Foundation, James Lea, said, "In our increasingly warming world, the future of coral reefs might well rely on there still being a few remote and near-pristine wild places left in our oceans: precious places like D'Arros and St Joseph, where the marine ecosystem is resilient to critical events and corals may still have some form of safe haven."

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 2003, the Save Our Seas Foundation is a philanthropic organisation aimed at protecting and caring for the world's oceans.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
Environment
Sustainable Development
Wildlife
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.