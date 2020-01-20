Libya: International Conference On Libya - President Tebboune Arrives in Berlin

Berlin — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Saturday evening in Berlin to take part in the international conference on Libya, scheduled for Sunday.

Last Monday, the President of the Republic received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel who invited him to take part in this conference.

In addition to Algeria, the Conference will see the participation of the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain, France, Germany, Turkey,

Italy, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as well as Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres and the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abou El-Gheit.