South Africa: Warrant of Arrest Issued for Murder Suspect

press release

Two warrants of arrest (international warrant and a South African warrant) have been issued for a Mozambican man implicated in the murder of a Summerstrand couple in November 2017.

Andre Saaiman (65) and Lydia Saaiman (69) were brutally murdered at their Scott Street house on 6 November 2017. Since the murders, their gardener who lived on the premises disappeared with all of his belongings. Results of forensics evidence collected on the scene suggests the gardener's involvement in the murders.

Police are searching for Ezequiel Carlos Cossa (26), a Mozambican national. It is suspected that Cossa may have gone back to Mozambique hence the international warrant has been issued however there is a possibility that he may have returned to South Africa.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Cossa is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Johan Raubenheimer on 074 430 6048 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS app which could be downloaded on their smartphones. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.