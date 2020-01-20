Eritrea: Training to Youth in Civil Service

17 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Central region organized training for 100 youth in the civil service from various ministries and national organizations on administration and leadership.

The training that was provided on 15 and 16 January focused on cultural heritages, preservation of national culture and values, administration and leadership as well as influence and impact of social media on the youth.

Alongside the training program seminar was conducted aimed at enhancing the awareness of youth civil servants on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on reinforcing contribution in the nation building process.

Stating the significant role of youth nurtured with the noble societal values and equipped with the necessary skill and knowledge in nation building process, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

Read the original article on Shabait.

