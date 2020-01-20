Eritrea: Commendable Implementation of Development Programs

Barentu — Priority focus will be given to accelerate the implementation of big development projects underway in Kerkebet sub zone in the sectors of Agriculture, infrastructure, water supply projects as well as implementation of social services, according to report. The comment was made during a tour of inspection the Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Abraha Garza conducted in Kerkebet sub-zone recently.

At a meeting conducted with the representatives of the residents in Agmait, Mr. Abraha Garza expressed readiness on the part of the administration and stakeholders to alleviate constraints encountered and accelerate the implementation of the development projects.

Mr. Abraha went on to say that the administration of the Gash Barka region will bolster its contribution in ensuring the successful implementation of the developmental and infrastructural programs underway in Kerkebet sub zone as well as in reinforcing village regrouping activities.

Mr. Abdulkerim Idris, administrator of kerekebet sub-zone on his part stating significant contribution of the implementation of the projects in the sub zone in alleviating longstanding social and economic challenges of the people called for enhanced role of Government bodies.

In his tour of inspection, Mr. Abraha Garza observed agricultural activities being undertaken around Kerkebet Dam, the construction of the160km long road linking Kerkebet with Haranayt, water reservoirs being installed around Lokayeb administrative area, irrigation being undertaken as a pilot project in Atay administrative area, educational activities in Agmait, as well as social service rendering institutions in Akayde, Harereb and Hawan and was given briefing.