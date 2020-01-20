South Africa: Veteran SA Musician Steve Fataar (76) Dies

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

Johannesburg — Legendary South African musician Steve Fataar has died at the age of 76.

The famed guitarist formed part of the 60s group, The Flames, alongside his brothers Edries and Ricky.

The group was well known for their hit For Your Precious Love.

Joey Fourie, owner of music venue The Daily Music Show in Cape Town and close friend of Steve's, confirmed the news to Channel24 on Saturday after speaking to the musician's long-time partner, Marianne.

"He passed on in the early hours of this morning after his gig at Zach's. He came home and died in his sleep of lung complications," he said.

Joey had built a relationship with Steve over the last five years, hosting him at his venue several times and collaborating on other projects as well.

He revealed that a documentary on the life of the legendary Steve Fataar is in the works.

