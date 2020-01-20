Sudan: Talks Between Sudan Govt, SPLM-N El Hilu Resume in Juba

17 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — On Wednesday, the government and the SPLM North led by El Hilu's delegation resumed negotiations in Juba after a hiatus that lasted for more than two weeks.

The session between the government negotiating delegation headed by Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and the delegation of the SPLM-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, dealt with the issues included in the negotiation schedule on the issues of the Two Areas.

The two parties will continue to negotiate sessions on the details of the framework agreement files they signed earlier.

The SPLM-N El Hilu negotiation team led by Ammar Daldoum arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Monday.

On December 26, 2019, the SPLM-N El Hilu faction negotiation delegation asked the mediation committee of the Juba peace talks to adjourn the third round of talks for two weeks, in order to conduct extensive consultations with its members on the ground.

The SPLM-N El Hilu faction and the Sudanese government have yet to reach an agreement on secularism in South Kordofan and the right to self-determination for the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile regions.

The third round of negotiations started on December 12.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.