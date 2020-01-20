Sudan: Talks Between Sudan Govt, SPLM-N El Hilu Resume in Juba

Juba — On Wednesday, the government and the SPLM North led by El Hilu's delegation resumed negotiations in Juba after a hiatus that lasted for more than two weeks.

The session between the government negotiating delegation headed by Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and the delegation of the SPLM-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, dealt with the issues included in the negotiation schedule on the issues of the Two Areas.

The two parties will continue to negotiate sessions on the details of the framework agreement files they signed earlier.

The SPLM-N El Hilu negotiation team led by Ammar Daldoum arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on Monday.

On December 26, 2019, the SPLM-N El Hilu faction negotiation delegation asked the mediation committee of the Juba peace talks to adjourn the third round of talks for two weeks, in order to conduct extensive consultations with its members on the ground.

The SPLM-N El Hilu faction and the Sudanese government have yet to reach an agreement on secularism in South Kordofan and the right to self-determination for the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile regions.

The third round of negotiations started on December 12.

