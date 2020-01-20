Somalia: Galmudug Parliament Picks New Speaker

17 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Galmudug lawmakers have on Friday elected new speaker during an election in the state's capital, Dhusamareeb. The crucial vote comes ahead of the presidential election which is expected to take place later this month.

Nur Mohamed Ga'al was declared winner of the parliament speaker after winning majority votes. Ga'al has garnered 54 votes while his rival, Abdinadir Adan Osman got 34 votes. One vote was spoilt.

Galmudug parliament is made up of 89 MPs with Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa allocated 20 seats under a deal with the Somali Government.

