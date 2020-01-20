Sudan: Peace Talks On Darfur Track Continue

Juba, South Sudan, 17-1-2020 (SUNA)-The government delegation led by member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al taaishi on Friday held a session of talks with the leaders of Darfur Peace talks Track where the two sides continued discussion over the land paper, one of several papers related to power sharing in the track

Member of the south Sudan facilitation team, Dio Matok, has pointed out in press statement that the discussion of the lands paper reached the point of the formation of a lands commission with the two sides deciding to follow up the issues along with legal experts who will come up with the mandate and the jurisdictions of the commission.

He said discussions within the Darfur Track would continue on Saturday with the two sides attacking the transitional justice paper.