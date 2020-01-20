Sudan: Parties to the Peace Talks - Restructuring the Army a Premature Statement

Juba, S. Sudan 17-1-2020 (SUNA) - Parties taking part in the ongoing peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, have expressed surprise at reports circulated in the social media claiming the peace talks have collapsed because of difference over restructuring of the security establishments.

Tahir Hajjar, leader within the Revolutionary Front, told a joint press conference organized by the official spokesperson for both the government delegation and the Front delegation, that any reports on talks about the army and the security bodies, is a premature statement

He said negotiation on the security dossier have not yet started.

Commenting on the absence of the Chadian mediator, he said the mediator is in fact in constant contact with mediation team and with the parties and that he would soon join the process.