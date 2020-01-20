South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of 16 Suspected Stolen Cellphone Tower Batteries

19 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 36-year-old suspect and his 34-year-old counterpart were arrested by Tsolo Vispol members after they were found in possession of 16 cellphone tower batteries on the N2 road near Tshisane locality in the Eastern Cape on Friday evening.

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, police received an information that the suspects were transporting these batteries from Mthatha to Johannesburg.

"A stop-and-search was conducted and the batteries with the estimated value of R400 000 were found in a bus that cannot be mentioned to protect its company's name," Koena said.

"The suspects will be profiled and linked with other cases.

"During their arrest they attempted to bribe police with thousands of rand. They will appear before Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and bribery," Koena said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.