Gambia: We Believe in Genuine Democracy - APP Party Leader

Mr. Gumbo Ali Touray, the Party Leader of the All Peoples' Party, said his party believes in genuine democracy, rule of law, responsible government and transparency.

He said this on Friday 17th January 2020, while receiving the party's certificate of registration form the Independent Electoral Commission.

He explained that the formation of APP, came as result of a normal discussion session held in Sinchu Village, during which residents lamented their perineal problems such as increasing poverty, inadequate health care services, deplorable environmental conditions and poor infrastructure.

He said: "A decision was reached to form an organized group called a Task Force for Better Gambia, which gradually became an NGO and finally becoming the All Peoples' Party, being accorded Certificate of Registration today".

Touray said the philosophy of APP is people centered and ownership, which is dedicated to the people of the Gambia as a nation, and further indicated that permanent leadership and Standard bearer of the APP will be decided and selected at its national congress.

He said: "Our mission is to participate in the political activities of this nation, as we recognize our constitutional rights to form and run a political party and we seek no confrontation but to show and indeed share respect and understanding among all the existing political parties, in the interest of national development and social progress".

Touray added "Our aim is to revamp the national economy, with emphasis on the key tenets of development, which includes education, health, agriculture, tourism and particularly youth employment. We shall also give national security an important consideration".

He also stated that the APP manifesto, embraces its goal and principles, as well as policies on domestic economy, global foreign, agriculture, education, environment and climate change, old and differentially able, youth and women.

Chairman of the IEC, Alieu Momar Njie, advised the APP Party to act within the confines of the electoral act and the constitution, so as to hold its political activities in a peaceful atmosphere, which will help in maintaining the peaceful nature of the Gambia.