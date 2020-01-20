West Africa: ECOWAS Parliament to Hold Extra-Ordinary Session in Banjul

The ECOWAS Parliament is due to convene parliamentary Seminar and Extra-ordinary session in Banjul from 21st to 31st January 2020. The ten days' parliamentary convergence is aimed at evaluating the performance of the Four Year Term of the Fourth Legislature of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

This information is contained in a press release issued by the Office of the Secretary General of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria.

The seminar and extra-ordinary session will focus on the implementation of the Strategic Plan and the Supplementary Act on the Enhancement of the Parliament.

The release states that ECOWAS Members of Parliament from all the ECOWAS Member States will be attending the session and they will be guided in their deliberations by Specialists Resource persons.

The President of the Republic of the Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, shall officially open the Parliamentary Seminar on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at the Coral Beach Hotel (former Sheraton) starting at 9:00 am prompt.

The release concludes "All those invited to grace the opening ceremony of the Parliamentary Seminar should be seated on or before 9:00 am sharp".