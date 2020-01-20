Sierra Leone: Third Batch of 8 Nigerian Medicos Jet in

TAC doctors and delegation pose with the Nigerian High Commissioner

In their quest to give more support to the Sierra Leone health sector, the Nigerian Government through its embassy in Sierra Leone, has welcomed and handed over the third batch of eight Technical Aids Corps (TAC) medical practitioners to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to work in various health facilities across the country.

In July 2019, the Embassy handed over the first batch of seventeen of Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, who are currently deployed in various health centres in the provinces across the country.

In October, 24th 2019, the Embassy also handed over the second batch of eight Technical Aid Corps (TAC), medical practitioners including medical doctors and nurses.

The TAC programme is a technical cooperation between Nigeria and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) nations, the programme acts as a channel through which South-South collaboration is enhanced through streamlined programme of assistance to other developing countries.

However, since the establishment of the bilateral relationship between Nigerian and Sierra Leone, the Federal Government had deployed more than five hundred (500) Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers in Sierra Leone.

Welcoming the medicos and delegation, Head of the Chancery at the Nigerian Embassy, Sona A. Charles, said Sierra Leone and Nigeria have one of the best bilateral good-ties in the world and that is why Nigeria continues to support the country in whatever capacity before, during and after the war.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the ten-man delegation from Nigeria, Aliyu S. Hamman, Director of programs at the Directorate of Technical Aids Corps (TAC) Foreign Affairs Nigeria, assured the Nigeria Ambassador Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada, that the eight doctors in town have over 15-20 years' experience which means they can perform well in every capacity.

He added that the Nigerian government chose the best young doctors to come to Sierra Leone and that was the reason the country is proud of the good feedback the Ministry of Health and Sanitation is sending to them.

Also speaking, Head of the Sierra Leone Technical Aids Corps (TAC) Sulieman Soday-Musa, said the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation is benefiting a lot from the doctors the Nigerian Government sent through the Ambassador in Sierra Leone.

Foday-Musa thanked the Nigerian Ambassador and President and people of Nigeria for the continuous support so far given to the people of Sierra Leone, especially in the health sector.