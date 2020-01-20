Algeria Embarks On Process Leading to Radical Reform of State, Institutions

19 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria is embarking on a process that will lead to a radical reform of the State and its institutions on "sound bases" and to an economic, social and cultural recovery, affirmed Saturday President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"We are, as you know, embarking on a process that will lead, with the Help of Allah, to a radical reform of the State and its institutions on sound bases and to an economic, social and cultural recovery guaranteeing a decent life for all the Algerians in a calm and peaceful atmosphere," said President Tebboune at the opening of a meeting of the Council of ministers.

President of the Republic pointed out that "exercising tasks will be, from now on, assessed, while focusing mainly on the real address of the concerns expressed by citizens as well as by social and economic operators."

"It is essential for the credibility of the State and public institutions that the commitments that have been taken are honored as it is an essential condition for the re-establishment of trust bonds between the State and citizens," he said.

President Tebboune urged the Government, at the wrap up of the meeting of the Council of ministers, to speed up the process of the development of an action plan, while ensuring "the coherence of the overall actions" of the executive.

