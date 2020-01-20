Africa: President Akufo-Addo Attends UK-Africa Investment Summit in London - World Economic Forum in Davos.

18 January 2020
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 17th January, 2020, to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit being held in London, in the United Kingdom.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, being hosted by British Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, on Monday, 20th January, will bring together "businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa".

Whilst in the UK, President Akufo-Addo will deliver, on Tuesday, 21st January, the keynote address at the Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit - a summit which aims to bring delegates, especially from the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The President will then travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab, to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings being held from Tuesday, 21st January, to Friday, 24th January.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 26th January, 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

