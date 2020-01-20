Ghana: KK Fosu to Improve Living Conditions of Youth

interview

Many entertainment personalities had made strides in the country's political arena but few were able to sustain their career after acting as frontiers during political campaign.

John Dumelo, Kwame A Plus, Agya Koo, Yvonne Nelson, Mzbel among other stars exhibited interest in politics, however the new to have joined the rail is ace highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known in showbiz fraternity as KK Fosu.

The singer has expressed readiness to improve the living conditions of the youth and people of Akuapem North by developing their talent and improving agricultural activities in the area.

That, he said would create jobs and foster national development.

The action forms part of KK Fosu's campaign strategy to contest for the parliamentary seat of the Akuapem North in the Eastern Region.

He stated that the youth were neglected in developmental agenda and intends to include them in the process, adding that it was time to inspire them to attain greater heights.

The legendary singer noted that Mangoase needed infrastructural development and promised to tar the roads when voted into power.

"This will enhance movement of goods and services to accelerate agricultural work in the area," he said.

The "Anadwo ye de" hit maker also encouraged the government to improve infrastructure and sustain the free senior high school policy.

He explained that every child deserves quality education and underscored the need for government to invest more in to the sector.

KK Fosu has been in the music scene for over 20 years and has written songs for gospel and secular artistes.

He has won several awards; both local and international and recently featured Adina, Nero X and Samini in his new tracks which is being aired on radio and television.

As part of Times Weekend (TW)'seffort to promote authentic arts of the country, we had an exclusive interview with him to delve into his political ambition.

... .excerpts...

TW: What drew you into the political scene?

KK: My constituency members led me into politics.

TW: What inspired you to admit to their plea?

KK: I was inspired by the youth because I want to unleash their full potentials and enhance developmental projects in my constituency.

TW: What makes you different from other political aspirants?

KK: I believe leadership is a task so I am poised to engage the youth in developmental agenda and ensure they make good living out of their talents and skills.

TW: It is alleged that most of the politicians embezzle state funds to enrich their coffers, what actually lured you to the political game?

KK: I am not going with the intention to steal state's money to enrich myself but I want to gain power to ensure government factors my constituency in its developmental plan and also enhance productivity in my area.

TW: What if you are voted into power but could not gain funds from government to finance your projects?

KK: Actually I am not going to rely solely on government for funding; there are projects I will personally fund to empower the youth.

TW: Can't you empower the people without being a political figure?

KK: I need greater platform where my voice will be heard, this will even help me to get investors to invest in the projects I have in line for my constituency.

TW: You are aspiring for that position on the ticket of which party?

KK: I am standing as an independent candidate.

TW: Won't your political ambition affect your musical career?

KK: No! That is why I am going as an independent candidate.

TW: Artistes like Mzbel expressed regret of ever venturing into politics...

KK: How did she do it? What was her intention and what was her approach? My intention is to help foster development so it will never affect my career but will rather open broader doors to better the lives of people and fans.

TW: How has the internet impacted the music industry?

KK: Once upon a time it was radio then television before print and now the internet. The internet has really impacted positively on music as it has created greater platforms for us to market our music to the world.

TW: Which current artiste do you admire?

KK: Hmm... if I am being honest they are not branding the highlife track to suit the cultural heritage, their form of highlife evokes naughty dance that is why for now I have none to admire.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TW: If you could change anything about the industry what would that be?

KK: I will bring back our highlife because that is the art we can sell to the foreign world.

TW: When will your campaign start?

KK: The campaign is dubbed "Talent and agricultural development," we are now working on the date and will inform you once everything is set.

TW: What is your advice to musicians who wish to follow your footprints?

KK: They should not be money conscious but do their best to help develop the country.

TW: Any word to your constituency members?

KK: As they requested; I am standing for them so they should vote massivelyfor me to WIN the parliamentary seat thus, "will see development on their door step."

TW: We wish you GOOD LUCK!

KK: Thank you so much!