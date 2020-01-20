Ghana: Women Premier League Roars Off

18 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The 2019/20 Ghana National Women's Premier League will kick off this weekend with action at eight league centers across the country.

Top on the bill will be the Southern zone clash between Elmina Sea Lions Ladies versus Halifax Ladies FC at the Nduom Stadium today.

The two sold out a classic game when they clashed in the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special tournament held in 2019.

High-flying Halifax Ladies who were having a fairytale ride in the competition had their bubble burst at their own backyard, losing 2-0 after playing out a 0-0 game at the Nduom Stadium.

Led by Black Queens' Head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Halifax has served notice to atone for that blip but it remains to be seen how they would manage to get behind the Lions coached by 26-year-old Bernard Frans.

Another 'heavyweight' clash on the opening day fixtures will be the northern zone clash between emerging force and defending league champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and old guns Ashtown Ladies FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park tomorrow.

Nicknamed "Nanamma" Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a jolly ride in the NC tournament only to play second fiddle to Hasaacas Ladies in the finals, a dent Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa is hoping to clean by winning this year's league.

Missing the services of midfield dynamos Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere will make things difficult for the title contenders.

In other games, Police Ladies will welcome Ladystrikers to the McDan La Town Park today while Immigration Ladies sort things out with Soccer Intellectuals also at the McDan La Town Park tomorrow with Hasaacas Ladies hosting Samaria Ladies at the Essipun Sports Stadium on Monday in the other southern zone games.

Fabulous Ladies FC will be at the Wesco Park in Kumasi to play Pia Ladies FC tomorrow with Supreme Ladies FC clashing with Prisons Ladies FC at the Paa Joe Park tomorrow.

Yesterday Northern Ladies FC clashed with Kumasi Sports Academy at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.