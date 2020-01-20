Ghana: Women Premier League Roars Off

The 2019/20 Ghana National Women's Premier League will kick off this weekend with action at eight league centers across the country.

Top on the bill will be the Southern zone clash between Elmina Sea Lions Ladies versus Halifax Ladies FC at the Nduom Stadium today.

The two sold out a classic game when they clashed in the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special tournament held in 2019.

High-flying Halifax Ladies who were having a fairytale ride in the competition had their bubble burst at their own backyard, losing 2-0 after playing out a 0-0 game at the Nduom Stadium.

Led by Black Queens' Head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Halifax has served notice to atone for that blip but it remains to be seen how they would manage to get behind the Lions coached by 26-year-old Bernard Frans.

Another 'heavyweight' clash on the opening day fixtures will be the northern zone clash between emerging force and defending league champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and old guns Ashtown Ladies FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park tomorrow.

Nicknamed "Nanamma" Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a jolly ride in the NC tournament only to play second fiddle to Hasaacas Ladies in the finals, a dent Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa is hoping to clean by winning this year's league.

Missing the services of midfield dynamos Grace Asantewaa and Priscilla Okyere will make things difficult for the title contenders.

In other games, Police Ladies will welcome Ladystrikers to the McDan La Town Park today while Immigration Ladies sort things out with Soccer Intellectuals also at the McDan La Town Park tomorrow with Hasaacas Ladies hosting Samaria Ladies at the Essipun Sports Stadium on Monday in the other southern zone games.

Fabulous Ladies FC will be at the Wesco Park in Kumasi to play Pia Ladies FC tomorrow with Supreme Ladies FC clashing with Prisons Ladies FC at the Paa Joe Park tomorrow.

Yesterday Northern Ladies FC clashed with Kumasi Sports Academy at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.