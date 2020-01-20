Nigeria: 2 to Die By Hanging for Murder in Osun

An Osun State High Court in Ikirun has sentenced two men to death by hanging for murder.

Justice Jide Falola in his judgment on Friday, said the prosecution counsel proved his case against the convicts, Orisakunle Abiodun, 21 and Opadokun Olayinka, 29, beyond reasonable doubt for the murder of one Matthew Adeoye in Ikirun.

The judge sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for murder.

Falola, however, discharged and acquitted the third accused, Femi Aroyehun for lack of evidence against him.

The convicts, who were first arraigned on January 22, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, preferred against them.

The state counsel, Mr Philips Afolayan, had earlier told the court that the three defendants murdered one Matthew Adeoye on March 9, 2017 in Ikirun.

Afolayan told the court that on that fateful day, one of the convicts, Abiodun, used his motorcycle to ram into the deceased while returning from work with his friend.

The prosecution counsel said that resulted in an argument between the deceased and the three convicts.

Afolayan said the convicts and some of their supporters descended on the deceased, who later ran for his life. He said the deceased was beaten to coma with grievous injury inflicted on him.

Afolayan said the deceased was later rushed to a nearby hospital by the police, where he eventually died.

