Ghana: Govt, Private Sector Urged to Support Skating

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unity Skate Club, Joshua Odamten, has called on government and the private sector to support the efforts of skateboarders and give them attention as compared to other sports in Ghana.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Saturday, Mr Odamten said the fear and ignorance of parents and others have discouraged skaters from partaking in the game.

"They perceive it to be a dangerous sport without any benefit," he said.

Mr Odamten dismissed the notion that those that skate on the streets defy the rules governing the sport, explaining that a number of skaters particularly without the use of protective helmets are not in the sport but use it as their means of transport and sometimes in distributing flyers.

"It is not every skate discipline that needs helmet; it depends on the preferred category by the skater. With street skateboarding, wearing helmets brings much discomfort besides it is not worn internationally."

Mr Odamten advised skaters especially beginners to always skate within their limits.

He expressed worry about the accessibility of the skating equipments in the country since the shops and products are rare.

The Unity Skate Club began skating inside the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra in 2008 but due to the confined nature of the environment, they are now at the frontage of the facility.

At the Mile 7 Skate Park near the Achimota Mall, Dickson, a skater urged the youth to take to skating.

Dickson appealed to the government to consider putting up skate lanes when constructing roads since it is their means of transportation.

He also pleaded with authorities to provide a park for the teeming youth involved in skating.

Skateboarding is an outdoor and an action sport which involves riding and performing tricks using a skateboard, as well as a recreational activity, an art form, an entertainment industry job and a method of transportation.