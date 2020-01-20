Africa: President Attends UK-Africa Summit in London

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday left the country to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit being held in London, in the United Kingdom.

The Summit which is being hosted by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and opens on Monday, January 20, 2020 will bring together "businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

While in the UK, President Akufo-Addo would deliver, keynote address on Tuesday at the Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit, a summit which aims to bring delegates, especially from the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The President would then travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meetings slated from Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

President Akufo-Addo's entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President would return home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.