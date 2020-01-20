Africa: President Attends UK-Africa Summit in London

18 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday left the country to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit being held in London, in the United Kingdom.

The Summit which is being hosted by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and opens on Monday, January 20, 2020 will bring together "businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

While in the UK, President Akufo-Addo would deliver, keynote address on Tuesday at the Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit, a summit which aims to bring delegates, especially from the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The President would then travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab, to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meetings slated from Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

President Akufo-Addo's entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President would return home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Governance
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.