Ghana: FBNbank Ghana Walks for Healthy Lifestyles

18 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FBNBank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has held a health walk as part of its New Year activities.

The event gave the bank an opportunity to encourage participants to take on healthy lifestyles.

Speaking at the end of the walk in Accra, Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana Limited, Victor Yaw Asante said that 'the bank embarked on the walk to welcome the new year with new energy and enthusiasm".

According to Mr Asante, the FBNBank Walk was meant to, inform, influence and inculcate in participants, and members of the public in general, the need to live a balanced lifestyle.

He stressed the need for participants to exercise regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle that will give them a sound mind in a sound body.

Mr Victor Yaw Asante reiterated that FBNBank Ghana is continuing its quest to endear the brand to its stakeholders in the Ghanaian market.

"This is because we take pride in being exclusively customer-centric and we go to great lengths to put the needs of our customers at the heart of our business. Our commitment is to set the gold standard of customer experience and excellence in financial services solutions," he said.

He said: "We want to refocus participants and members of the public on the need to embrace a culture of exercising this year and beyond."

The FBNBank walk started from the Ghana School of Law, Makola through the Liberation Road and ended at the bank's head office, Airport.

In all, about 200 participants comprising members of staff and the bank's stakeholders participated in the FBNBank Ghana walk.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.