Ghana: Captain One Society Golf for Jan 25

The 2020 edition of the Captain One Society Invitational Charity golf tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Obuasi Golf Course.

The event which will climax the Founder's Monthly Medal competitions would have about 80 golfers, both members and non-members, participating in the prestigious competition.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Founder and President of the Captain One Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said, the theme for the event is "The Game of Golf as a Uniting Force for Social Development."

He said, the aim of the competition was to play the exciting game and exercise and impact on the golf communities in Obuasi and beyond.

"We look forward to add at least five orphanages to the Deprived Kids Golf Project and also start an annual golf competition for deprived kids which will be -the first of its kind in Ghana" he stated.

It is also the hope of the organizers to attract more girls and ladies to golf in Ghana, while increasing the membership of the society to at least 250.

"We will continue to support members to improve their game through the Founders Monthly Medal competitions which would be played at every golf course in Ghana," he stressed.

He called on organizations to support the society especially with the Deprived Kids Golf Project while expressing gratitude to RK Cliste, Mosak Photography, Industrial Procurement Services and Flo Polo Designs for their support.

Competition Secretary, Mr Solomon Harvey explained that, the game would be 27 holes in a day, with 18 holes in the morning and nine holes after launch. The event, he said, was open to both amateur and professionals.

He added that, distinguished golfers would receive Gh¢10,000 worth of prizes including gift vouchers and other giveaways.

Defending champion of the competition, Prince Amponsah would be looking forward to retaining his title, while other golfers are poised to challenge him for the ultimate trophy.

It promises to be an exciting tournament and organizers have called on golfers to be on time for a successful event