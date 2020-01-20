Ghana: Ghana Baptist Convention Receives U.S.$1.1 Million Medical Items From Global Medical Aid

The Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) has taken delivery of a large quantity of assorted medicines and other medical supplies from the Global Medical Aid to support health service delivery at the Baptist Medical Centres across Ghana.

The medical items worth over 1.1 million US dollars, according to the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi was made possible by Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Mr Amerley Awuah Asamoa, who recommended the Convention to the Global Medical Aid.

The items which include some specialised drugs for mental patients, hypertensive patients, as well as Bendroflumetiazid Alternova, Bendroflumetiazid Alternova, Hydroxocobalamin Alternova, Paracetamol Orifarm, were paid for by the donors.

All the medicines and their contents including the expiring dates were properly examined by the Director of Health Services at the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Stephen Kwaku Fokuoh, before distributions were done.

The medical items are being distributed to the Ghana Baptist Convention's medical centres in Ghana, namely, Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre in the North East Region, Sandema Baptist Medical Centre in the Upper East Region, Nvilenu Baptist Medical Centre (Nzema) in the Western Region and Abuakwa Baptist Medical Centre in the Ashanti Region.

The rest are Asokore Mampong Baptist Medical Centre in the Ashanti Region, Calvary Charismatic Baptist Medical Centre at Atwoma Mim and Calvary Baptist Medical Centre at Gyenyase.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi told the media in Accra that the Convention, apart from the supply to all the Baptist medical centres, had magnanimously decided to give out some of the medical items to other government health facilities in Ghana, such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tafo Government Hospital, Atonsu South Government Hospital and other Christian health organisations, among others.

He expressed the appreciation of the entire members of the Ghana Baptist Convention and the good people of Ghana to the Global Medical Aid for the support.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi was highly impressed about the high quality of medicines supplied by the Global Medical Aid to the Ghana Baptist Convention.

The Ghana Baptist Convention has been a solid partner to successive governments in promoting socio-economic and infrastructure development of Ghana.