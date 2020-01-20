Eritrea: 25th Congress of Eritrean Medical Association

18 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Eritrean Medical Association held its 25th congress today, 18 January, at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof. Negasi Leake, Chairman of the association, gave briefing on the activity implemented by the Eritrean Medical Association (ERIMA) in the past 25 years and said that the mission of the association is to organize training programs focusing on medical profession and medical technology and called on members of the association to constantly upgrade their professional capacity.

The Secretary of the Association, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed said that the objective of the association is to transfer educational information and to create a forum for sharing experiences among the medical professionals.

At the meeting research papers were presented pertaining to medical issues and the participants conducted extensive discussion.

The Eritrean Medical Association that was established in 1994 has over 180 members.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.