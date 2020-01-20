Eritrea: 25th Congress of Eritrean Medical Association

Asmara — The Eritrean Medical Association held its 25th congress today, 18 January, at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof. Negasi Leake, Chairman of the association, gave briefing on the activity implemented by the Eritrean Medical Association (ERIMA) in the past 25 years and said that the mission of the association is to organize training programs focusing on medical profession and medical technology and called on members of the association to constantly upgrade their professional capacity.

The Secretary of the Association, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed said that the objective of the association is to transfer educational information and to create a forum for sharing experiences among the medical professionals.

At the meeting research papers were presented pertaining to medical issues and the participants conducted extensive discussion.

The Eritrean Medical Association that was established in 1994 has over 180 members.