Ghana: Gruesome Murder in Sunyani ... Police Arrest 2 Suspects

Sunyani — Two men suspected to have murdered a shoe maker at the J.Y. Nyamekye Lane, in the Sunyani municipality of Bono Region, yesterday morning, have been arrested by the police.

The deceased, Kojo Awusi, who was stabbed in the neck, was found lying in a pool of blood.

The suspects, whose names have been given only as Junior and Gideon, were arrested immediately after Taller, an eyewitness to the crime, called the police.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene around 7:08am yesterday, the police were there to take away the body, with blood stains on the table on which he was murdered.

The eyewitness said the suspects had once threatened the deceased over a mobile phone issue, but it was unclear whether that might have necessitated his killing.

The police are unwilling to comment on the matter, but a source at the police headquarters, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

The police source said the suspects were being interrogated and would be processed for court on Monday.

The incident has generated conversation about the general insecurity in the Sunyani area, among residents.

Three youth groups on Monday issued a statement on the matter, and called on the police to arrest perpetrators of such heinous crimes in the Sunyani area.