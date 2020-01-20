Sudan: 800 Nuba Children Can Resume Their Education Thanks to UNICEF, WFP

Khartoum — During the joint UN-Sudanese government visit to the rebel-held area of Kauda in South Kordofan on January 9, the UN Children's Agency (Unicef) and World Food Programme (WFP) distributed education supplies that will allow 800 children to resume their learning.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported in its latest Situation Report update on Thursday that "the visit comes following the Sudanese government's commitment to allow unfettered humanitarian access to all areas of the country.

Abdelaziz El Hilu, leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North faction in South Kordofan and a part of Blue Nile state (SPLM-N El Hilu), welcomed the delegation. He stated that his movement is open to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all areas under their control in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

While in Kauda, the delegation visited schools where humanitarian organisations are implementing school feeding programmes - a top priority identified following an assessment in the end of December 2019.

School supplies for 800 children were also delivered. The supplies, including school-in-a-box kits which contain everything needed to make a school, were transported from South Sudan.

Nearly a decade of conflict in South Kordofan has left many children vulnerable, out-of-school, and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Over the coming months, the UN Children's Agency and partners plan to scale up humanitarian assistance in the newly-accessible areas of South Kordofan, including Kauda, through cross-border convoys with supplies from South Sudan.

Education was identified as one of the key needs and priority for the community in Kauda and in response, Unicef plans to distribute school supplies, as well as toys and games for more than 6,000 students.

Each back-to-school kit contains a school bag of essential learning supplies, including a notebook, pencils and colouring pencils. Unicef is also providing teaching materials, textbooks, toys and games to be used in the schools.

While the kits distributed will get schools up and running within days, Unicef is working with the federal and state Ministries of Education to ensure long-term quality education services are established in the area. This will ensure equitable access to learning, prevent dropouts and other disruptions in children's education.

Educated children are better equipped to take care of themselves now and in the years to come and will contribute to a more peaceful Sudan, the OCHA report reads.