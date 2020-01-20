Sudan: Defense Minister to Address Meeting of Mine Action Program Supporting Group

Khartoum — The Donor Group Supporting the Mine Action Program in Sudan is due to hold its meeting , tomorrow, Sunday, at the buildings of the United Nations Development Fund in Khartoum (Meroe hall).

The meeting will be chaired by Ambassador Ulrich Klokens, the representative of Germany, the head of the group for this session who took position from the US's Charge d'Affaires whose country presided over the previous session.

The group includes Japan, Italy, the United States, Britain, Norway and Germany.

The Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Jamal Eddin Omer, will review during the meeting the state's efforts in supporting the mine action program in Sudan, the achievements made via the strict coordination and good cooperation with the United Nations Office for Mine Action in Sudan, the declaration of Eastern regions of Sudan free of landmines as well as the clearing of Abu- Karshula area in south Kordufan.

It is worth noting that the meeting which will discuss the challenges facing the mine action program in Sudan is the first after Sudan assumed the presidency of the 2020 session of the agreement to ban the production and use of mines.

Director General of the National Center for Mine Action in Sudan, Brig. Aamer Abdul-Sadig Abu -Zaid, said that the weak funding constitutes the most prominent challenges facing the program in the coming stage, compared to the great work expected to be accomplished within the framework of Sudan's commitment to the Ottawa Treaty in order to realize a Sudan that is a mine-free.