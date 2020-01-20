Rwanda: FLN Mouthpiece Herman Nsengimana to Be Paraded

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) will on Friday afternoon parade to the media FLN Spokesperson 'Captain' Herman Nsengimana.

Nsengimana was among the 291 militia fighters from one of the anti-Kigali terror groups - the Conseil national pour la renaissance et la démocratie (CNRD) - handed over to Rwanda by Congolese authorities last month after being captured in battles with the Congolese army (FARDC) in South Kivu Province.

He will be paraded along with Théobald Mutarambirwa, the Secretary-General of PS-Imberakuri.

It is also expected that the investigation bureau will outline the charges the duo is being investigated for.

Last year, more than 2,000 fighters of the CNRD militia group and their dependants were captured by the Congolese army during an ongoing military offensive in the high plateaus of Kalehe territory, in South Kivu Province.

The CNRD is one of the groups that split from FDLR, an offshoot of the forces and militia groups that crossed into DR Congo from Rwanda after killing more than a million people during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in 2016.

The DR Congo army has stepped up an offensive against anti-Kigali terror groups in an ongoing effort to rout all foreign armed militias based there.

Nsengimana replaced Callixte Nsabimana, who was also extradited last year and has since pleaded guilty for all the 16 charges that he stands accused.

Nsabimana's trial is currently underway at the High Court Chamber for International Crimes that is based in Nyanza District.