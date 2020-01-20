Angola: Girabola - Wiliete Hold Petro De Luanda to Goalless Draw

19 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Wiliete de Benguela held Petro de Luanda, leaders of the competition (36pts), to a goalless draw on Saturday in the 16th round of Angola's top division national football championship Girabola 2019/20.

Willete that are currently in the 10th position with 16 points did not feel intimidated by the leaders of the championship, although Petro de Luanda were playing at home in front of their supporters.

Petro de Luanda created countless goal scoring opportunities but failed to deliver, the team now risk being leapfrogged by the closest title contenders 1º Agosto that play on Sunday and are currently second placed with 34 points.

On other matches Interclube beat Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte 2-0 to stay in the seventh place with 20 points, while the latter are eighth placed with 20 points, FC Bravos do Maquis defeated Desportivo da Huíla 2-1 and occupy sixth position with 22 points, while Desportivo da Huila are fifth placed with 23 points.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.