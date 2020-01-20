Angola: Girabola - Wiliete Hold Petro De Luanda to Goalless Draw

Luanda — Wiliete de Benguela held Petro de Luanda, leaders of the competition (36pts), to a goalless draw on Saturday in the 16th round of Angola's top division national football championship Girabola 2019/20.

Willete that are currently in the 10th position with 16 points did not feel intimidated by the leaders of the championship, although Petro de Luanda were playing at home in front of their supporters.

Petro de Luanda created countless goal scoring opportunities but failed to deliver, the team now risk being leapfrogged by the closest title contenders 1º Agosto that play on Sunday and are currently second placed with 34 points.

On other matches Interclube beat Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte 2-0 to stay in the seventh place with 20 points, while the latter are eighth placed with 20 points, FC Bravos do Maquis defeated Desportivo da Huíla 2-1 and occupy sixth position with 22 points, while Desportivo da Huila are fifth placed with 23 points.