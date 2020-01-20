Rwanda: Updated - FLN Mouthpiece Herman Nsengimana Paraded

17 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Friday afternoon paraded to the media FLN Spokesperson 'Captain' Herman Nsengimana.

Nsengimana was among the 291 militia fighters from one of the terror groups - the Conseil national pour la renaissance et la démocratie (CNRD) - handed over to Rwanda by Congolese authorities last month after being captured in battles with the Congolese army (FARDC) in South Kivu Province.

He was paraded with Théobald Mutarambirwa, the Secretary-General of PS-Imberakuri.

Last year, more than 2,000 fighters of the CNRD militia group and their dependants were captured by the Congolese army during an ongoing military offensive in the high plateaus of Kalehe territory, in South Kivu Province.

The CNRD is one of the groups that split from FDLR, an offshoot of the forces and militia groups that crossed into DR Congo from Rwanda after killing more than a million people during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in 2016.

The DR Congo army has stepped up an offensive against anti-Kigali terror groups in an ongoing effort to rout all foreign armed militias based there.

Nsengimana replaced Callixte Nsabimana, who was also extradited last year and has since pleaded guilty for all the 16 charges that he stands accused.

Nsabimana's trial is currently underway at the High Court Chamber for International Crimes that is based in Nyanza District.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.