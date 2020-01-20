Somalia: Qatar and UAE Condemn Saturday's Blast in Mogadishu

Governments of Qatar and UAE have vehemently condemned terror bomb blast in Afgoye town near Somalia capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, Qatar has denounced suicide car bomb attack which targeted a police convoy escorting Turkish contractors. on Saturday, said officials.

At least three people killed and 13others including police officers and Turkish contractors.

Qatar reiterated Qatar's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, whatever the motives and reasons.

It wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed the Kingdom's stance rejecting all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism.

It also expressed the UAE condolence to the families of the victims and the Somali government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on their media outlet, Radio Andalus.

"We are behind the martyrdom of the suicide car bomb in Afgoye," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for the group.