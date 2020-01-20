Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

analysis

While machination against the December Revolution is still going on, the masses of the people are still vigilant guarding and protecting the Revolution but those masses, represented by the resistance committees of the residential quarters, are not in a position to take up the police, security and protective roles all the time because this is not their mission, said Shamail al-Nor in a column carried by Altayyar daily newspaper of Sunday.

Since the downfall of Beshir, those quarter committees have been doing tremendous duties beyond their capacity, including watching out and collecting information about the associates of the ousted regime besides carrying out public services in addition to protecting the Revolution against any evil-doers, the columnist said.

She warned that if the government remains negligent of its security duties, relying on the resistance committees, the military, like what happens in other countries of similar situations, will seize power on the pretext of insecurity.

Columnist Sumayah Sayyed has described as very important a declaration by the committee of enquiry into incidents of extrajudicial murder and human rights abuses urging the concerned people to report to in offices opened for the purpose all over the country and file complaints on such crimes committed during the period from June 30, 1989 to April 2019, the three decades of the reign of former president Omar and his Islamic aides.

Writing in a column that was published by Al-Sudani Aldauliyyah daily newspaper of Monday, Sumayah said during that period the most horrific crimes against human rights were perpetrated by the extinct government in Darfur region where tribal disputes turned into a war of genocide and ethnic extermination, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and driving more others into asylum abroad or internal displacement and rendering millions as dependents of international aid organizations, all as a result of political and security interventions by the central government.

That period also witnessed interference by the international community to protect the Sudanese people against aerial bombardment and artillery shelling on the civilians by their own government, she said.

Wide-spread human rights violations, including murder, assassination, torture, rape, detention and aggressive sacking of employees besides violence in the universities, were also committed by the defunct regime, added the columnist, calling for punishment of every person who committed or was involved in those crimes.

Alyoum Altali chief editor Muzamil Abul Gassim has warned against an imminent grave situation of insecurity passing the stage of verbal bickering to fighting with firearms and cold steel and possibly could lead to political assassinations and an ultimate civil war, citing recent incidents of violence that has erupted in the streets of Wad Medani, capital of the Gezira State in central Sudan which resulted in several casualties among the citizens.

Writing in his regular column that was published by his newspaper on Tuesday, Muzamil questioned about the authority that gave permission to the Islamists to stage the demonstration and why the police authorities did not take precautions and did not deploy force in the city to prevent the ensuing violence.

The Islamists should reconsider their situation and realize that causing violence is not to their advantage because it would bring to mind the deeds which they committed during their reign and which made the people rise against them and topple their regime.

There is no justification for the Islamists to insist on rallying their followers from different parts of the Sudan to such provocative demonstrations and, instead, they have to reconsider their unsuccessful experience in power and exercise the merit of self-criticism, the columnist said.

The commanders of the Security Operations Forces (SOF), "in their usual stupidity", thought that they and the elements of the extinct regime or "creepers" behind them can reverse the youth-led December Revolution, said Ramzy al-Misry in a column carried by Al-Tahrir online newspaper of Wednesday.

Referring to a rebellion attempt by the SOF Tuesday-Wednesday, the columnist said those forces, without being aware, offered two services to the revolutionaries, one was drawing the attention of the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers and the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF) that SOF should be disbanded and disarmed immediately as has earlier be decided and the second service was to show a patriotic stand by Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Daglo towards the rebellion.

That attempt showed that the Transitional Authority has to effectuate, in a matter of hours, the process of disarmament and demobilization of the Operations Forces, with the revolutionaries warning that failure to fulfill their demand for disbanding those forces would have grave consequences on the Revolution and the country, the columnist said.

He added that Daglo has displayed his patriotic stand at a press conference he gave in Juba on Tuesday when he linked the coup attempt with the so-called "green creep" demonstrations by Islamist supporters of the defunct regime in Khartoum and Wad Medani, announcing that it was the "creepers" who tried to inflame the coup detat in Khartoum and then in West Kordofan before returning to the capital Khartoum.

Ramzy said the Vice President accused, in clear terms, former Security Chief Salah Abdalla Gosh of having been behind the coup attempt and recently appointed Security Chief Dambalab of having been responsible for the attempt and he was about to say that Dambalab was himself a creeper but only implied it.

(Following the incidents, Dambalab tendered his resignation to Sovereignty Council that accepted it and appointed General Jamal Abdul Majid, chairman of the Army Intelligence service, as a successor.)

The columnist advised the revolutionaries to change their minds and reconsider their opinion about Daglo.

Commemorating the 35th anniversary of the execution of the leader of the Republican Party, Mahmoud Mohamed Taha, a non-extremist Muslim thinker and staunch rival of the Muslim Brotherhood, columnist Haider Ahmed Khairallah, quoted parts of a speech the late thinker delivered during his trial in January 1985 in which he declared his opposition to the notorious Islamic Sharia Laws of September, 1983, that was imposed by late dictator Gaafer Nimeiry.

Writing in his regular daily column that was published by Aljareedah daily newspaper of Saturday, Khairallah further quoted Taha as adding in that speech that the September Laws distorted the image of the Islamic faith and was planned to humiliate and debase the Sudanese people, announcing in the trial his non-cooperation with the tribunal that was trying him.

The columnist brought to mind an opinion by Taha saying that it would be better for the people of Sudan to test the ruling experience of the "maniac religious group" (Muslim Brotherhood) to make sure of the falsehood of their slogans and to uproot them from the Sudan for good.