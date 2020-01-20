Sudan: We Support Transitional Government Efforts to Achieve Peace - Al-Mahdi

Dongola — Within context of mobilization organized by the party in the various states of Sudan, the Chairman of National Umma Party(NUP) Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi addressed on Saturday in Dongola a mass rally organized the NUP in Northern State and affirmed that mobilization and touring the States of Sudan come with framework of communicating with the Sudanese people and enlightening them with developments of the situations besides acquainting with issues and problems of the citizens.

Al-Mahdi said that the NUP strongly supports steps of the transitional government regarding achievement of just and comprehensive peace in the country , stressing necessity of finding out the causes of war and its impact and that the international community should have major role in the peace process in Sudan.

The NUP Chairman said " those want power should seek it through a ballot pox' adding that his party has strategic vision on resolution of the country's economic issues representing holding a national economic conference which, he further added, the party has begun preparing arranging for its convocation with the coming period., affirming that Sudanese's resolve and determination should be boosted in this stage Sudan is experiencing for guarding projects of truth and pursuing road of freedom, democracy , peace and construction of the homeland.

He pointed out that just and comprehensive peace and addressing the economic situations were the cornerstones for stability , unity and security of the country.

Al-Mahdi hailed spirit of current partnership between the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers which , he added, requires people' support to help Sudan pass to safety , renewing continuation of the NUP efforts in supporting the State's trends concerning solving all service issues , particularly in areas of education, health and environment.

The NUP Chairman urged the Arab World and the international community to contribute and participate in achievement of stability, renaissance and progress in Sudan.