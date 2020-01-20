Sudan: Hamdouk to Open Khartoum International Fair Monday

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, will open activities of 37th session of Khartoum International Fair on Monday with participation of a number of ministers and members of diplomatic corps accredited to Khartoum.

This session wil be held after success of the glorious December revolution.

The General Director of the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets Company, Gen. yousif Muhamad Krar, told SUNA that the 37th session would be held amid Sudan's openness to the world to attract many national and international companies, asserting that all arrangements have been completed to host 25 countries and 15 Sudanese States.

He explained that the session differs from the previosu one by operating three galleries out of 6 to show Sudanese products, expecting wide participation from the public.

