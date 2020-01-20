Sudan: We Expect Canada to Play Role in Achievement of Peace - Gadhi

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council Hassan Mohamed Idris Gadhi praised Canada's efforts and support to Sudan.

Addressing a workshop about "Role of Sudanese-Canadian Competencies in Transfer of Knowledge " Sunday organize by the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad(SSWA) in coordination with Cnadian Embassy in Khartoum, Gadhi called for supporting peace in Sudan particularly, he added, that Sudan is experiencing new stage and openness to the world.

He said Canada upgrading its relations with Sudan to level of ambassadors would give a push to the Sudanese-Canadian relations in all fields , stressing priority of peace for transitional government in which , he said Canada is expected to play key role.

Gadhi indicated to expertise of Sudanese working abroad and importance of making use of their competencies

SSWA Acting Secretary-General Abdul-Rahman Sid Ahmed said the workshop was example for integrated roles between Sudan and Canada to make use of experiences of the Sudanese Canadians during the coming period.

He said the SSWA remained working to cope with repercussions of migration phenomenon by developing new departments to utilize expertise of Sudanese expatriates and attain knowledge gains , adding migration phenomenon should dealt with strategic prospective to bridge the gap in losses of knowledge assets resulted in from migration of human capitals.

Sid Ahmed commended the Canadian Ambassador's efforts and cooperation in exchange of knowledge and common benefits between the two countries.

The Canadian Ambassador to Sudan, Adrian Norfolk, for his part, announced his country support to government of Sudan in the transitional period , pointing out upgrading the diplomatic representation between the two countries last week would serve this purpose

The Canadian Ambassador unveiled that Canada is planning to increase volume of trade between the two countries, pledging to share experiences with the Sudanese government in area s of agriculture, oil and gas , pointing signing of partnership agreement between two companies in Canada and Sudan in field of production of improving seeds.

He referred to a number of possible fields of transfer of knowledge that Sudan and Canada could cooperate.

The Canadian Ambassador lauded role of Sudanese expatriates in Canada and their landmark contributions to development in Canada and stressed that they have enriched Canada culturally and socially in all domains.